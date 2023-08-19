Ascent Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $63.91 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.63 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.34.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.069 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Bank of America downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

