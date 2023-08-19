Ascent Group LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

