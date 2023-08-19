Ascent Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 104.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus increased their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $180.54 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $190.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $576,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,156 shares of company stock valued at $32,964,968 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

