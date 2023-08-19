Ascent Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,136 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.04.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $130.61 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.86.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

