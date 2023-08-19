Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

