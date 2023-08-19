Ascent Group LLC Acquires 346 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,186 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,944,000 after buying an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,829,000 after buying an additional 24,959 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after buying an additional 120,042 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $203.07 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $213.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

