Ascent Group LLC Acquires 17,076 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,076 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.57 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

