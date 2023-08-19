Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 139.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 560.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Arista Networks by 67.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $3,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $501,749.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $3,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $501,749.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $11,616.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,156 shares of company stock valued at $32,964,968. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

ANET opened at $180.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $190.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

