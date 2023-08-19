Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.43. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 82,387 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

