Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACRE. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.79.

ACRE traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $9.67. 798,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,226. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The company has a market cap of $523.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.79 and a beta of 1.39. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,319.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

