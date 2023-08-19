Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0630 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $62.97 million and $972,635.10 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00041447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00029189 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

