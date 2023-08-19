Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $874,511.58

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $62.15 million and $874,511.58 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00041469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00029167 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.