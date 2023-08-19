Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.70.

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,801,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,751. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $786.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $120,998.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,066.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $41,453.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,940.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $120,998.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,066.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,609 shares of company stock worth $260,506 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 644,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 94,905 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

