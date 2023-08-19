Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 55.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $11.47.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,946,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 925.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 289,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCO shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

