Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 0.2 %

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,821,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,167,000 after acquiring an additional 116,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,451,000 after acquiring an additional 399,336 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 41.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,481 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

