Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.11 billion-$6.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.82-2.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $142.66 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.32 and its 200-day moving average is $127.33. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.12.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 2,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

