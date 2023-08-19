Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials updated its Q4 guidance to $1.82-2.18 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.82-$2.18 EPS.
Shares of AMAT traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.66. 11,541,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,455,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.33. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 2,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
