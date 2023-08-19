Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Shares of AMAT traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.66. 11,541,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,455,752. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

