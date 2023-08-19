Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials updated its Q4 guidance to $1.82-2.18 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.82-$2.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $5.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,541,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,752. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

