Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Tops $197.75 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Ankr has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $197.75 million and approximately $11.58 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018750 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014832 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,035.95 or 1.00065922 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01905193 USD and is down -10.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $22,970,465.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.