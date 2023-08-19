Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.89 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $200.05 million and $8.89 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018974 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014901 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,109.45 or 1.00035322 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01993653 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $10,887,417.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

