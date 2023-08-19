Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,414 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,967. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.06.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

