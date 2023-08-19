Analyzing Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel -3.44% -6.13% -1.04% Research Solutions -0.67% -4.35% -1.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Janel and Research Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $316.86 million 0.11 -$2.54 million ($7.40) -4.05 Research Solutions $32.93 million 1.93 -$1.63 million ($0.01) -215.00

Volatility and Risk

Research Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Janel. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Janel has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Janel and Research Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Research Solutions beats Janel on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

