Analysts Set Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Target Price at $26.87

Shares of Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.87.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ferrovial in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Ferrovial Company Profile

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants.

