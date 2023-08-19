Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells $78,753.32 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $78,753.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 926,097 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,043.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

