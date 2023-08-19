Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $261.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.91 and a 200-day moving average of $235.37. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

