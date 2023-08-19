AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,800 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,749. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.