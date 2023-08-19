AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,242 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Prudential were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PUK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,224,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $8,077,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $7,692,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at $12,253,989,000,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.56) to GBX 1,510 ($19.16) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.52) to GBX 1,550 ($19.66) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($23.47) to GBX 1,700 ($21.57) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,700 ($21.57) to GBX 1,575 ($19.98) in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,499.17.

Prudential Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:PUK traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.33. 601,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,599. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Prudential Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eastspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

