AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after purchasing an additional 83,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 63,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,419 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.10. 6,384,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,810,629. The company has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $150.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

