AMG National Trust Bank Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 93,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,079,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 4,282 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,637 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.7 %

UNH stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,978. The company has a market cap of $460.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $487.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

