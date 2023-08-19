AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.18.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.93. 9,318,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,626. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $162.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average of $150.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $425.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,764,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,672,677 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.