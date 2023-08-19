AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.78. 619,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $454.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

