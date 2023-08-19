AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in NIKE by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,075 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 580.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.0% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 93,254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NIKE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,836,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,530. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.19. The company has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

