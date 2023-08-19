AMG National Trust Bank Buys 2,360 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 109.0% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 137,072 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7 %

CL stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,681,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

