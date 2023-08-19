Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,333 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.4% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $544.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $544.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.62. The company has a market cap of $241.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

