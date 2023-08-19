Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,926 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 163,992 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,110 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.49. 136,276,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,388,880. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

