Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,019. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Aflac Trading Down 1.0 %

AFL stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $74.85. 2,864,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,088. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

