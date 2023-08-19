Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $5.92 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,367. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $428.65.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,832. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

