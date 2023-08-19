Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,511,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,516,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 561,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 196,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 856,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $52.27. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

