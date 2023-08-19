Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 145,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 218,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,193,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,520,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,091,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

