Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.4% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $8.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $546.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $552.87. The stock has a market cap of $518.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,841 shares of company stock valued at $360,357,419 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

