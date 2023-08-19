Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $294.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

