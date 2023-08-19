American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMWD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sidoti cut shares of American Woodmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Woodmark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.25.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.41. 81,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $78.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 162.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Woodmark by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

