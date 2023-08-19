American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Vanguard from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $445.65 million, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Insider Activity at American Vanguard

In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,843.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,843.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $224,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $787,856.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in American Vanguard by 477.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

