American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Position Raised by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 3,497.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979,277 shares during the period. American Public Education accounts for about 1.3% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 5.29% of American Public Education worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Public Education in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Public Education Price Performance

Shares of American Public Education stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $5.78. 87,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,696. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.