American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $73,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.42.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.89.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

