American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Trading Down 0.9%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.51 and last traded at $40.51. Approximately 251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19.

Get American Century Sustainable Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Sustainable Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,834,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000.

About American Century Sustainable Growth ETF

The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Sustainable Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.