American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Shares Down 0.9%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.51 and last traded at $40.51. 251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Get American Century Sustainable Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,834,000.

About American Century Sustainable Growth ETF

The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Sustainable Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.