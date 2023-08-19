Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 58.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRC. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $108,431.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMRC stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. Ameresco’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

