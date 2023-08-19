AMC Entertainment (NYSE:APE) Trading 3.3% Higher

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.19. 35,877,678 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 21,010,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,702,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,124,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,464,774 shares of company stock valued at $54,055,259.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

About AMC Entertainment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:APE Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

